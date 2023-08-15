Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

dLocal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DLocal explores sale - Bloomberg

DLocal explores sale - Bloomberg

Latin American cross-border payments platform dLocal is exploring a potential sale, according to Bloomberg.

The Uruguay-based firm is working with a financial adviser and has talked to potential buyers as it explores its options, says Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firm specialises in connecting global merchants to emerging markets, enabling clients to accept payments, send payouts and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

It went public in 2021 and, with its share price rising by more than nine per cent on Monday, has a market value of about $4.1 billion.

The firm has made no comment on the report.

Related Companies

dLocal

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2023

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS[On-Demand Webinar] Financial Cloud Series: Entering new and niche markets with BaaS

Trending

Trending

  1. Bitcoin is the future of online payments. Are you ready for the paradigm shift?

  2. UK Government to explore the use of open banking payments

  3. Nutmeg chief quits Chase UK

  4. Barclays says tech companies should be liable for scams on their platforms

  5. RTGS and Chaps back online after six-hour outage

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

The Future of Fintech in the Middle East 2023

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration

Keeping Pace with Customer Experience Demands during Cloud Migration