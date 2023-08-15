DLocal explores sale - Bloomberg

Latin American cross-border payments platform dLocal is exploring a potential sale, according to Bloomberg.

The Uruguay-based firm is working with a financial adviser and has talked to potential buyers as it explores its options, says Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.



The firm specialises in connecting global merchants to emerging markets, enabling clients to accept payments, send payouts and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.



It went public in 2021 and, with its share price rising by more than nine per cent on Monday, has a market value of about $4.1 billion.



The firm has made no comment on the report.