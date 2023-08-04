Sustainable Finance Live 2023: Hackathon

The Sustainable Finance Live conference hosted by Finextra and ResponsibleRisk is primed to take place on October 10th at Events@No6 in London.

Along with a mixture of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and an un-conference, the hybrid event will also be hosting a hackathon to create new models of evaluating risk and allocating capital to spur the sector into action.

The hackathon will begin on the 12th September, including an online webinar and bootcamp, before the in-person event on the 10th October. The winners will be announced at midday on the 13th October.

The participants will be finding solutions to problem statements generated around the main themes. Objective the of the hackathon is to promote the development and creation of innovative and actionable sustainable strategies using AI, data, and financial tools.

The hackathon will focus on the following four key themes:

Geospatial data and the role of AI

De-risking the energy transition

Impact oriented financial instruments

Enabling a just transition

Individuals and groups with a passion for sustainability and technology including programmers, developers, and designers are welcome to apply to showcase their abilities and become pioneers for the global sustainable future.

Register and learn more about Sustainable Finance Live’s hackathon here.