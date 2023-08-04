Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Sustainable Finance Live 2023: Hackathon

Sustainable Finance Live 2023: Hackathon

The Sustainable Finance Live conference hosted by Finextra and ResponsibleRisk is primed to take place on October 10th at Events@No6 in London.

Along with a mixture of sessions, workshops, panels, discussions, and an un-conference, the hybrid event will also be hosting a hackathon to create new models of evaluating risk and allocating capital to spur the sector into action.

The hackathon will begin on the 12th September, including an online webinar and bootcamp, before the in-person event on the 10th October. The winners will be announced at midday on the 13th October.

The participants will be finding solutions to problem statements generated around the main themes. Objective the of the hackathon is to promote the development and creation of innovative and actionable sustainable strategies using AI, data, and financial tools.

The hackathon will focus on the following four key themes:

  • Geospatial data and the role of AI
  • De-risking the energy transition
  • Impact oriented financial instruments
  • Enabling a just transition

Individuals and groups with a passion for sustainability and technology including programmers, developers, and designers are welcome to apply to showcase their abilities and become pioneers for the global sustainable future.

Register and learn more about Sustainable Finance Live’s hackathon here.

Richard Peers
Richard Peers - ResponsibleRisk Ltd - London 04 August, 2023, 14:01

see you all there

