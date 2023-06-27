Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Schroders

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Wealth management

Keywords

Asset Management Blockchain Portfolio management
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Schroders explores digital asset fund in Singapore

Schroders explores digital asset fund in Singapore

Global asset manager Schroders has teamed up with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to develop a tokenised digital asset fund.

Schroders is participating in the MAS’s Project Guardian initiative to develop a “digital asset ecosystem” in Singapore.

It is not the first time that Schroders has got involved in tokenisation or digital asset projects – in February it participated in the inaugural GBP digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank.

And Schroders has also partnered with funds processing network Calastone on the development of a tokenised vehicle under the variable capital companies fund structure introduced in Singapore.

“Tokenisation brings forth two fundamental advantages: synchronised data and heightened automation,” said Marita McGinley, head of digital assets strategy at Schroders.

“Moreover, it expands accessibility and enables customisation, providing investors with more options. Managed in a responsible way, we think this is good for clients and for the market.”

