Schroders explores digital asset fund in Singapore

Global asset manager Schroders has teamed up with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to develop a tokenised digital asset fund.

Schroders is participating in the MAS’s Project Guardian initiative to develop a “digital asset ecosystem” in Singapore.

It is not the first time that Schroders has got involved in tokenisation or digital asset projects – in February it participated in the inaugural GBP digital bond issued by the European Investment Bank.

And Schroders has also partnered with funds processing network Calastone on the development of a tokenised vehicle under the variable capital companies fund structure introduced in Singapore.

“Tokenisation brings forth two fundamental advantages: synchronised data and heightened automation,” said Marita McGinley, head of digital assets strategy at Schroders.

“Moreover, it expands accessibility and enables customisation, providing investors with more options. Managed in a responsible way, we think this is good for clients and for the market.”