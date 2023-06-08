Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Money20/20
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Money20/20: Neobank dedicated to scientific research to launch this year

Money20/20: Neobank dedicated to scientific research to launch this year

During Money20/20 in Amsterdam, Finextra caught up with Daniel Baeriswyl, CEO and founder of Science Card, a neobank that offers customers an online current account and the opportunity to make contributions to impactful peer-reviewed scientific research.

Founded in 2021, Science Card aims to create an innovative funding infrastructure by collaborating with UK universities to enable users to directly support research projects in vital areas like climate change, healthcare, and education.

Like other neobanks, customers can use the app to round up purchase amounts and learn about research projects to contribute to. Science Card will launch in September 2023, with the aim of resolving the issue of underfunding in STEM and looking to connect the financial world with sustainability research and driving positive change.

On the launch day, Science Card will showcase up to 32 high impact peer-reviewed research projects for ‘free card users’ that can support projects with direct contributions or roundups. ‘Fusion customers’ can also sign up to a £19.90 monthly subscription, where they have the opportunity to earn potential revenue from royalties generated by the research.

Baeriswyl explained that Science Card links users “directly to research projects so funds go direct to a professor at a university and are used in the lab. The lifecycle of research can be very long. The research project starts with a discovery phase that involves experiments, the research is perhaps protected with a patent and then the university will try to commercialise their findings and bring it to the mass market for adoption.”

One example is the Covid-19 vaccine where after clinical trials, it was approved, tested and is now an integral part of the global healthcare system. Science Card’s mission is to connect people who want to use their money for “high impact research.”

Baeriswyl added that with the “FCA’s upcoming Consumer Duty, we are looking for partners who can comply with that and want to see an impact because while the financial services industry is very powerful, we have a responsibility to use that power to make the world a better place.”

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Payments Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Money20/20
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payments Modernisation: How banks are hitting refresh

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Trending

Related News
Open finance prioritised in UK’s new Data Protection and Innovation Bill
/regulation

Open finance prioritised in UK’s new Data Protection and Innovation Bill

Mastercard to fund research into racial bias in credit decisioning
/retail

Mastercard to fund research into racial bias in credit decisioning

CBA and CSIRO to develop climate change roadmap for finance

01 Nov 2021

Sibos 2021: What will Industry 4.0 and 5.0 mean for the financial sector?

11 Oct 2021

LSE joins Hedera Hashgraph Governing Council

19 Aug 2021

'Personalised credit' startup Keebo raises £5 million in seed funding

12 Aug 2021

Home ownership startup Landis raises $165 million in debt and equity

30 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

  2. Money20/20: No end game for open banking

  3. JPMorgan and Indian banks pilot blockchain-based settlement system

  4. Stripe Issuing gets charge card programme

  5. Swift steps up blockchain experimentation

Research
See all reports »
From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

From Cloud to Multicloud, Pathway to Resilience

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in Europe 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023