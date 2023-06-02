Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mambu CEO Danilkis quits

Mambu CEO Danilkis quits

Cloud banking platform Mambu's CEO and co-founder Eugene Danilkis has resigned with immediate effect for "personal reasons".

Danilkis is leaving after 13 years at the firm he helped grow into a unicorn with a €4.9 billion valuation at the time of its most recent funding round. He will remain on the board.

Chief product and technology officer Fernando Zandona is taking on the CEO role ion an interim basis while the board searches for a successor.

In a LinkedIn post, Danilkis says: "An incredible, life-changing chapter of my life and career comes to an end."

Fritz Oidtmann, chairman, Mambu, says “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Eugene for his commitment, vision and dedication to the company he has helped to build from the ground up since 2011."

