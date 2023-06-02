Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Puneet Chandok, head of AWS India and South Asia resigns -TechCrunch

Puneet Chandok, head of AWS India and South Asia resigns -TechCrunch

Head of Amazon Web Services in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned.

AWS has confirmed that Chandok is set to be replaced by Vaishali Kasture, head of enterprise, mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia.

According to TechCrunch, Chandok plans to join a competitor following his four year stint at the tech giant.

Despite a significant cloud slowdown reported by Amazon in April this year, the cloud provider announced that it plans to invest up to $13 billion in India by 2030, this is in addition to Amazon's $6.5 billion investment in e-commerce in the country.

 

Related Companies

Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Cloud

Keywords

Human resources
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Trending

Related News
Amazon stock plummets amid cloud slowdown
/markets

Amazon stock plummets amid cloud slowdown

Amazon intensifies AI race with new suite of tools
/devops

Amazon intensifies AI race with new suite of tools

Amazon launches merchant cash advancement programme

01 Nov 2022

Trending

  1. JPMorgan Chase axes hundreds of tech jobs - CNBC

  2. HSBC launches ESG Index

  3. Digital euro could smoothly integrate into payments landscape - Nexi

  4. Sam Altman&#39;s Worldcoin project raises $115m

  5. BIS panel to promote harmonisation of API protocols in cross-border payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023