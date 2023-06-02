Puneet Chandok, head of AWS India and South Asia resigns -TechCrunch

Head of Amazon Web Services in India and South Asia, Puneet Chandok, has resigned.

AWS has confirmed that Chandok is set to be replaced by Vaishali Kasture, head of enterprise, mid-market and global businesses at AWS India and South Asia.



According to TechCrunch, Chandok plans to join a competitor following his four year stint at the tech giant.

Despite a significant cloud slowdown reported by Amazon in April this year, the cloud provider announced that it plans to invest up to $13 billion in India by 2030, this is in addition to Amazon's $6.5 billion investment in e-commerce in the country.