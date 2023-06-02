JP Morgan launches Payment Partner Network

JP Morgan has unveiled its Payments Partner Network, a B2B digital marketplace, powered by Salesforce, that allows the bank's merchants and corporate treasury clients to tap into an ecosystem of third party integrations for their end-to-end payments and working capital needs.

The searchable ‘one-stop shop’ will help clients to discover, search and learn about a range of relevant third-party partners that are integrated with the JP Morgan Payments platform.



The network includes technology, software and hardware companies across the payments and treasury services value chain. Featured integrations include treasury management systems, enterprise resource planning software providers, point-of-sale hardware, payment gateways, and accounts payable automation technology.



The network is currently in beta with a subset of payments product integrations, with more to be added over time.



Jason Tiede, global head, corporate development and partnerships, JP Morgan, says: "JP Morgan has one of the largest payments ecosystems in the world, with hundreds of third party integrations spanning virtually every industry and use case.



"The Partner Network will make it easier for clients to efficiently discover and assess the best product partners to suit their needs."