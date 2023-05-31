One in three UK banking customers still use physical channels

Despite a dramatic shift to digital channels in 2023, one in three UK banking customers still prefer a physical interaction for their banking purchases, finds Kearney.

The research, conducted among banks in Western Europe, finds that following the pandemic, an ‘omnichannel’ combination of physical and digital options is of clear importance to consumers.



All told, 45% of consumers in Europe used digital channels to purchase banking products in 2023, up from 33% in 2020, and 37% of European banking interactions are now solely digital in nature.



Kearney’s research also reveals that countries such as Spain and the United Kingdom showed the most dramatic shift in consumer attitudes toward digital banking channels in recent years, with digital purchases rising from 16% to 38% (Spain) and 48% to 69% (UK) between 2020 and 2023.



In contrast, when compared to 2020 and the peak of the pandemic, the use of digital channels is now lower in some European territories. Overall, a third (33%) of all interactions in Europe remained wholly within physical channels.



The UK trends more digital than the European average, with more than two-thirds (69%) of all purchases through digital channels made on online or via mobile banking in 2022.



Although nearly half (41%) of all bank branches have closed their doors since 2008, physical branches still have a key role to play for many consumers, with 55% of European respondents visiting a bank branch at least once a quarter during 2022. In the UK, around one in four banking customers still visited a branch every month in 2022.



The main drivers behind consumers’ continued use of physical bank branches include personalised advice, human interaction and a higher degree of trust. Every 12th (8.5%) person who uses a branch says they are not ready to switch to digital channels for anything.



Sameer Pethe, partner at Kearney, comments: “It’s clear from our findings that the trend toward digital banking that accelerated during the pandemic is still here to stay. However, demand for physical branches from consumers is still a key factor - with customers across a range of demographics not yet ready to abandon in-person interactions”



“Moving forwards, it will be a balancing act for many financial institutions as they aim to satisfy consumers’ growing omnichannel preferences whilst managing the cost implications of maintaining a branch network in a time of increasing digitisation.”