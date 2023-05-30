Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
PKO Bank Polski

Metaverse
PKO Bank Polski to run jobs fair in the metaverse

PKO Bank Polski to run jobs fair in the metaverse

PKO Bank Polski is to run a virtual jobs fair in the metaverse in a search for new tech talent.

The Polish bank first entered the metaverse in October last year when it set up set up a virtual branch on the Decentraland platform.

Katarzyna Dziwulska, managing director of the strategy and digital transformation division at PKO Bank Polski, says the bank intends to further extend its reach in the virtual economy.

"Our previous experience with being in the metaverse world has been very positive," she says. "The Virtual PKO Rotunda embedded on the Decentraland platform still acts as a digital laboratory, but we are reaching the point where it is too small for us. We have taken a decision to increase our presence in the metaverse and accelerate the process of building know-how."

Initially the bank is looking for companies with the right technological experience to collaborate on the creation and maintenance of virtual spaces and gameplay design on the metaverse-class gaming platforms Fiortnite and Roblox.

"We have decided, as a next step, to work more closely with external companies that will support us in our design work," says Dziwulska. "This model will allow us to develop simultaneously on various gaming platforms such as Fortnite or Roblox as well as metaverse platforms such as The Sandbox, where we want to create attractive and engaging virtual spaces for users. We invite all interested companies to contact us via metaverse.pkobp.pl."

The virtual jobs fair on 30 May is dedicated to people just entering the job market as well as more experienced professionals, mainly from the broad IT area. Among other things, participants of the event will be able to find out how the bank operates and to apply for a selected position. The most active users will have the chance to arrange an individual interview with bank recruiters.

Katarzyna Motelska, director of employee experience formation at PKO Bank Polski, says that the bank is constantly looking for new forms of contact with candidates.

"This time, we are reaching out to the possibilities of the metaverse world," she says. "Specially for this occasion, our Virtual PKO Rotunda on the Decentraland platform will be transformed into an attractive event space, where we will organise a Virtual Job Fair #PKOBankTalentow."

