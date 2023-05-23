Payments orchestration platform Paydock raises £25m

Payments orchestration platform Paydock has raised £25 million in a Series A funding round from Silverstripe Investment Management.

Paydock promises to give financial institutions and merchants rapid connectivity to fintech and payments systems without disrupting current infrastructure. The firm's agnostic platform minimises heavy costs and allows customers to ‘plug and play’ vendors while closing common security gaps.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia, retailing giant Coles, and not-for-profit organisations such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are among the outfit's clients.



Rob Lincolne, CEO, Paydock, says: "We are fully focused now on doubling down on our vision to deliver the world’s best orchestration solution. This funding enables us to accelerate that vision, introduce customers and partners faster and bring forward our ambitious vision of the future in payments."