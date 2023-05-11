Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Experian

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Experian unveils US fintech data network to tackle fraud

Experian unveils US fintech data network to tackle fraud

Experian is launching a fintech-focused version of its fraud prevention data network, Hunter, in the US, with a host of top firms committing to join up.

Hunter is a collaborative data network that enables participants to have a line of sight into borrower activity across the fintech industry to match for potential fraud risk. Participants will share fraudulent activity in real-time by contributing data that’s then securely linked across the network.

As fintechs establish new customer relationships or verify existing ones, they can inquire against the network and are alerted to suspicious information when matched to other observed fraud events.

Hunter is already used by more than 450 organisations in 24 different countries across a variety of vertical markets, saving clients over $6.5 billion annually, claims Experian.

The new US fintech version has signed up nine unnamed firms ahead of launch.

Robert Boxberger, president, Experian Decision Analytics, North America, says: "By taking a collaborative approach, fintechs can use this additional data to make more informed decisions that enable smart portfolio growth, improve the customer experience and mitigate major fraud losses."

Related Companies

Experian

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?[Webinar] Cloud-Native: How can banks achieve efficiency?

Trending

Related News
Experian to run Singapore BNPL credit bureau
/payments

Experian to run Singapore BNPL credit bureau

Experian partners Tillful to helps SMEs build credit
/retail

Experian partners Tillful to helps SMEs build credit

Trending

  1. European Parliament paper pours cold water on digital euro

  2. JPMorgan ordered to pay Frank founder&#39;s legal fees

  3. Mastercard taps open banking for digital account opening

  4. Customer loses &#163;60,000 to criminal posing as Santander&#39;s head of fraud

  5. Payments Canada Summit: TD Bank’s Kushank Rastogi on real-time payments

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023