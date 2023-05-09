Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/financial crime

News and resources on financial crime, including fraud, scams, Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Tide

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tide calls for tax on social media and telcos to fund fight on fraud

Tide calls for tax on social media and telcos to fund fight on fraud

Business banking platform Tide has called on the government to introduce a tax on social media and telecoms companies to fund and train more police officers to tackle what it calls Britain's "fraud epidemic".

Fraud has soared in the UK over recent years, with total loses to scams hitting £610 million in the first half of last year. Much of this - £250 million - was down to Approved Authorised Payment (APP) fraud.

Last week, the government set out a new fraud strategy which will see the creation of a National Fraud Strategy with 400 new investigators.

However, this is "nowhere near enough" to tackle the problem, says Tide, which is proposing an anti-fraud tax on the value chain to fund the required law enforcement capacity. The levy would apply to social media and telecoms companies, where, says Tide, the majority of scams originate, as well as faster payment transactions.

This would fund UK law enforcement agencies and make it mandatory for them to investigate and prosecute scammers, including those based abroad, under a zero-tolerance policy.

The financial services sector has long complained that social media and telco firms have escaped responsibility for compensating the victims of financial fraud, pushing for online scams to be included in the government's 'Online Harms' bill.

Tide is also calling for a "re-think" of the rules that force financial institutions to reimburse all victims of authorised fraud as well as the introduction of mandatory data sharing.

Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide, says: "The target to cut fraud by only 10% by the end of 2024 with another 400 police officers is nowhere near enough to combat the sheer scale of the problem and the damage done. This is why we are calling for a tax to fund action against what has become a terrible blight on the UK."

Related Companies

Tide

Lead Channel

Financial Crime

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Social media
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 09 May, 2023, 10:29Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

There certainly needs to be a redistribution of wealth and most of these large fintechs are the source of much of the fraud.   The UK is lagging Europe in tackling Fraud - I attend these talking shops that are organised and listen to a lot of Jaw Jaw..... but there is no War War on Fraud....    The guys at www.Wefightfraud.org   they  could do with some serious funding when this fraud tax IS eventually levied.... Why dont we all write to our MP's on this??? 

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage[Upcoming Webinar] Real-Time Payments: How Banks and FIs can win competitive advantage

Trending

Trending

  1. ChatGPT investment fund smashes the UK&#39;s ten most popular funds

  2. Apple nets $1 billion in deposits within a week of savings account launch

  3. Fintech to become $1.5 trillion industry by 2030

  4. Monzo hits 250K business customer milestone

  5. Weaknesses in bank mobile app security are exposing customers to fraud - Which?

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023