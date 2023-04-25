Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Binance US calls off $1bn deal to buy Voyager assets

Binance US calls off $1bn deal to buy Voyager assets

Binance US has pulled the plug on a $1 billion deal to acquire the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital.

In a tweet, Voyager says it has received a letter from Binance US "terminating the asset purchase agreement".

Binance won the bidding for Voyager's assets in December in a move that was supposed to set a "clear path forward for Voyager customer funds to be unlocked as soon as possible".

The firm now says it will now "move swiftly to return value to customers via direct distributions" of cash and crypto.

In its own tweet, Binance US blames its decision on the "hostile and uncertain regulatory climate in the United States".

Voyager filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July, listing assets of between $1 billion and $10 billion and liabilities in the same range.

The company suffered a blow when Three Arrows Capital went a week earlier, defaulting on a loan of 15,250 BTC and $350 million USDC.

In September, FTX won the auction for Voyager's assets but that agreement fell apart when Sam Bankman-Fried's company later went bust.

Related Companies

Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Whitepaper] Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?[New Report] Customer Experience - Is Hyperpersonalisation the next frontier?

Trending

Related News
Binance US to buy Voyager's assets for $1bn
/crypto

Binance US to buy Voyager's assets for $1bn

FTX wins $1.4bn auction for Voyager Digital assets
/crypto

FTX wins $1.4bn auction for Voyager Digital assets

Crypto brokerage Voyager files for bankruptcy protection

06 Jul 2022

Trending

  1. P27 Nordic Payments withdraws second clearing application

  2. Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

  3. Credit Agricole and Worldline to create merchant payments joint venture

  4. Global banks turning to fintechs to boost customer experience - research

  5. EU Parliament votes for new crypto rules

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023