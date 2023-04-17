Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Network International in talks over &#163;2 billion bid

Network International in talks over £2 billion bid

Dubai-based Network International is in discussion with a consortium led by CVC Capital Parters over a £2 billion take-over bid.

The London-listed payments processor, which includes Mastercard as an investor, has received a non-binding offer for 387p per share, a 28% premium over Friday's close.

The company operates in over 50 countries across the Middle East and Africa, processing digital payments for merchants through desktop PCs and smartphones.

Fifty-one percent owned by Emirates NBD, Network International was spun off as a separate company in 2015 in a deal which saw Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic pick up the remaining 49% minority ownership. In March 2019, Mastercard confirmed plans to make a cornerstone $300 million investment upon the company's listing on the London Stock Exchange, giving the card scheme a 9.99 percent stake in the firm.

Network confirmed it had several offers previously, but always rejected: "The proposal follows a series of prior proposals to acquire Network, which were rejected. The proposal is subject to the satisfaction or waiver by the consortium of a number of pre-conditions, including the completion of satisfactory due diligence."

The board has confirmed its willingness to recommend the proposal should a firm offer be received, although shareholders may prefer to hold out for the bid to go above 400p per share.

The consortium has until 11 May to make a firm bid.

 

 

