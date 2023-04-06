EBAday 2023: Agenda now live!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on 20th – 21st June 2023 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

Finextra Research and the Euro Banking Association are excited to announce that the agenda for this year’s event is now live, and is jampacked full of trending topics and will welcome speakers from across the European payments sector to share their interesting insights.

As with every EBAday before it, the 2023 edition will kick off with a welcome from the EBA, a keynote from the host community, a strategic roundtable of senior bankers, and a challenge speech, all exploring a range of themes from evolution in the payments and transaction banking environment creating value in a digitally-connected world.

Sessions will then separate into two streams and the first day of the event will explore topics such as immediate cross-border payments, new technologies, payments processing, clever use of data, the cloud migration gap, instant payments, and CBDCs.

The momentum of day one will continue into day two, where attendees will head straight into each breakout stream. The second day of the event will see themes such as fraud prevention and cybersecurity, correspondent banking, new legislation, liquidity management, public and private sector collaboration, and Banking as a Service.

The event will close with a moderators’ roundtable which will look back on the valuable insights and the lessons the event has offered.

Across each day, sessions will be interspersed with speeches on the FinTalks stage, presentations from startups competing in the Fintech Zone, and of course, plenty of time for networking.

Register for EBAday 2023 here.