24% think UK banking industry is in a bad shape - YouGov

A YouGov poll has found that only 32% believe the UK banking sector is in a good state.

This poll comes after the recent collapses of Credit Suisse and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which have raised concerns over global bank resilience. YouGov reports their poll results show that these collapses have not been enough to shake public confidence in banks.

Almost a quarter (24%) of the 2,000 people polled revealed that they are not confident that their bank would be able to withstand the impact of a crisis at the scale of the 2008 financial crisis. However, 57% remain confident their bank could cope with this type of event.

Further, while 81% are not worried about the prospect of their own bank suffering a collapse, 12% are worried. Alongside this, while 68% trust their bank to manage its own financial affairs, 17% do not. Also, when the respondents were asked if they felt that the cash they have deposited into UK banks is safe or unsafe, 83% believe it is safe, and 10% think the opposite.

It is evident that those who are concerned remain in the minority. When polled about the general health of their banks, 76% say they are competent and only 7% say they are not.