European Payments Council announces Giorgio Andreoli Director General

Etienne Goosse will step down as Director General of the EPC from April 2023 after 12 years in the role.

With extensive experience across digital finance, Andreoli has most recently been working at the European Central Bank (ECB) on the Digital Euro project and from 2010 to 2021, he served as a managing director at Accenture, working on payments and open banking projects for Italian and European clients.

He was also previously working in the telecommunications industry as director of strategic marketing at Ericsson South-East Europe.

Andreoli said: “It’s a tremendous honour to take over leadership of the EPC. I look forward to helping build the future of payments in Europe while addressing the opportunities and challenges facing the payment industry head on and in close coordination with all EPC members.”

Javier Santamaría, chair of the EPC added: “I believe that Giorgio’s extensive professional experience should help the EPC and its members meet the challenges of coming years, and I wish Giorgio great success in this new position. I also thank Etienne for all his hard work and fantastic achievements at the EPC over the past twelve years.”