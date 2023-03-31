EBAday 2023: Apply for the Fintech Zone now!

EBAday, the annual event for payments and transaction banking executives, will return on 20th to 21st June 2023 at The IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

In the quest for global interoperability, the Fintech Zone will return for the fifth year running in line with the key themes of the conference, inviting leading fintech firms from around the world to collaborate and showcase their products to the judging panel and attendees.

Finextra and the Euro Banking Association (EBA) invite early stage and growth startups with a proof of concept or working product to attend both days of EBAday and take to stage to demo their innovative and disruptive proposal. Successful applicants will be given one slot on either day and winners will be announced towards the end of day two.

This year, the fintechs pitching their products must operate within the following areas of financial services:

next generation banking,

payments-as-a-service,

instant payments and request to pay,

identity services and fraud prevention,

central bank digital currencies (CBDCs),

cross-border payments interoperability,

trends in payments technology and fintech collaboration, and

trends in liquidity and cash management practices.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday 2nd May 2023. Please apply here.

The winner is presented with a trophy at the event, their success is captured in an article published by Finextra and promoted to the industry. In addition the winning team is interviewed by our video journalists and it is published on the Finextra TV channel. A great opportunity and platform to promote the winning team’s success and showcase their brand and product.

Previous EBAday Fintech Zone winners include Otoma, a system implementation and testing fintech who won in 2022, and Bleckwen, a fraud prevention fintech who won in 2019.

Register for EBAday 2023 here.