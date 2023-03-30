Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Oscilar emerges from stealth to secure online transactions

Oscilar emerges from stealth to secure online transactions

Confluent co-founder Neha Narkhede and former Meta engineering executive Sachin Kulkarni have unveiled a new venture that uses real-time data and AI to protect online transactions.

Called Oscilar, the startup offers an AI-powered platform that, within milliseconds, promises to make online transactions significantly safer for companies and consumers.

The firm is emerging from stealth after two years, having been self-funded by CEO Narkhede and CTO Kulkarni to the tune of $20 million.

They have also brought in Karthik Ramasamy, who has led machine learning and fraud teams at Google, Uber, and LinkedIn.

Says Narkhede: "Customers expect every online transaction to be instantaneous and safe, but existing technology puts businesses and customers at significant risk - and requires intense engineering support and overhead.

"Oscilar changes that. We’ve spent the past two years putting together a top-flight team of engineers and data scientists - creating a platform that uses AI to fully automate decisions about credit and fraud risk in milliseconds."

