Study shows rise in online stock trading

Online searches for 'stock trading tips' and 'how to start trading' have increased by more than 200% since 2004 according to recently published data.

The research by UK financial services company CMC Markets also shows a rise in searches for stock trading podcasts and is evidence of "an ever-growing interest" in online trading, states CMC Markets.

The research, which was based on Google search data, also enabled CMC Markets to rank the various podcasts in order of popularity.

Top of the list is InvestED, hosted by hedge fund manager Phil Town and his daughter Danielle, which had over 1,600 Google searches per month. In joint-second place with 1,400 monthly searches are Animal Spirits, hosted by wealth manager Michael Batnick, and Mad Money, fronted by money manager and TV host Jim Cramer. 

Online stock trading boomed during the Covid pandemic, leading to a surge in activity for online trading sites such as Robinhood as well as a surge in valuations in tech stocks. 

However, by the second half of 2022 some of this interest had subsided while previously sky-high valuations for stocks like execrcise bike manufacturer Peloton either plateaued or crashed,  

 

