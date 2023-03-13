Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
NextGen Nordics: Submit your questions about payments, CBDCs, BNPL and more

NextGen Nordics: Submit your questions about payments, CBDCs, BNPL and more

Ahead of NextGen Nordics, which will return to Stockholm on 25 April 2023, Finextra is asking for your questions about payments, CBDCs, BNPL, Web 3.0, and more to be answered at our leading Nordic event.

The Nordic region is an exciting environment for new developments in the financial world. This region is pioneering more efficient payments infrastructure through projects like P27, taking a global lead on CBDCs, and have been innovators in the buy now pay later (BNPL) business model.All of these are topics which will be touched on at NextGen Nordics 2023.

For the first time, NextGen Nordics will have an interactive element. Anyone is able to submit their questions via email to be answered by expert keynote speakers during a special lunchtime session.

This session will give attendees a greater voice and be able to dictate the questions that are answered at the event. The Nordics payments ecosystem has been known for its high level of collaboration and innovation, and this session aims at furthering that endeavour.

Have a look at our agenda to see some of the topics being covered. Panel sessions include ‘Payments building blocks paving the way to an innovation North Star’, ‘Cross border payments and opportunities beyond the payment’, and ‘Web 3.0 and digital assets: the physical vs. the virtual’. A wide range of topics relevant to the Nordics will be discussed, so any and all questions are welcomed.

To submit your questions please email content@finextra.com with the subject line ‘NextGen Nordics lunchtime session’ and let us know what you want to ask.

Register here for NextGen Nordics 2023. If you would like to find out more about sponsoring the event, please email events@finextra.com.

