Apexx Global scores $25 million Series B

Payments orchestration platform Apexx Global has raised $25m from existing and new investors, closing its Series B round.

Apexx raised the proceeds from investors across Europe, including MMC Ventures, which has backed the company since 2017, alongside Alliance Ventures and Forward Partners who increased their investments after participating in the previous round.



Founded in 2016, Apexx combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, alternative payments methods and now BNPL products into a single API connection, easing the efforts of merchants to offer a complete one-stop shop option for consumer payments.



The firm has over 120 integrated partners, and multiple enterprise clients including ASOS, eShopWorld, Ryanair, XE.com, Swoon and AirSeychelles.



Co-founder and CEO Peter Keenan says the new capital will be used to develop Apexx’s products and technology and to expand its presence in North America.



"We‘ve seen strong growth across international markets, delivering significant cost savings and transaction conversion benefits," he says. "We look forward to using these funds to further consolidate our position in driving the future of global payments.”