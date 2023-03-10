Update: Silicon Valley Bank halts trading; seeks buyer

Trading in Silicon Valley Bank has been halted after the lender saw shares fall by more than 60% on news that the firm was planning a $1.75 billion share sale to shore up finances. According to reports, that capital raise has failed and SVB is now in talks to sell itself.

In SVB’s biggest one-day drop on record, shares fell by over 60% and the principal lender to technology startups lost another 20% in after-hours trade.

As a result, shares in Bank of America, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo also fell and the US banks lost over $50 billion in market value overnight.

With the share sale plans in tatters, by Friday, SVB had begun talks to sell itself, according to CNBC, citing sources. Large financial institutions are exploring a takeover but the deposit outflows hitting SVB are making an assessment of its situation difficult.

Meanwhile, the Silicon Valley Bank UK has moved to reassure clients that it is a standalone independent and regulated entity with a separate balance sheet.

This news comes amid rising interest rates and startups experiencing a VC funding slowdown. While it is common for banks to maintain large portfolios of bonds, because SVB was forced to offload, this has had an impact on their profits.

Further, although SVB’s deposits increased as the bank initially took cash from companies with a high level of VC funding, Silicon Valley Bank put these deposits into securities like US Treasuries. These are considered safe but due to the Federal Reserve increasing rates, they are now worth less.

Many news publications have also reported that on a call, Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” and that the bank has “ample liquidity to support our clients with one exception: If everyone is telling each other SVB is in trouble, that would be a challenge.”

Silicon Valley Bank was a partner for several US VC backed technology and healthcare companies listed on stock markets in 2022, and many are taking to Twitter to advise startups to withdraw funds from the bank.

Bill Ackman, CEO of the Pershing Square Foundation, tweeted: “The failure of @SVB_Financial could destroy an important long-term driver of the economy as VC-backed companies rely on SVB for loans and holding their operating cash. If private capital can’t provide a solution, a highly dilutive gov’t preferred bailout should be considered.”

He continued to say that while the government could “guarantee deposits in exchange for a dilutive warrant issuance and other covenants and protections,” while this could allow SVB to “restore the franchise and raise new private capital,” […] “a bailout should be designed to protect @SVB_Financial depositors, not equity holders or management. We should not reward poor risk management or protect shareholders from risks they knowingly assumed.”

However, venture investor Mark Suster also took to Twitter to say that more “in the VC community need to speak out publicly to quell the panic about @SVB_Financial ... I believe their CEO when he says they are solvent and not in violation of any banking ratios & goal was to raise & strengthen balance sheet.”

Suster continued: “I believe the biggest risk to startups AND VCs (and to SVB) would be a mass panic. Classic "runs on the bank" hurt our entire system. People are making public jokes about this. It's not a joke, this is serious stuff. Please treat it as such [.]”

Finextra has contacted SVB to provide comment.