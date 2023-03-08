Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Candidly

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Candidly raises $20.5m to help Americans repay student debt

Candidly raises $20.5m to help Americans repay student debt

Student debt and savings optimisation platform Candidly has raised $10.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Altos Ventures.

Candidly works with employers, retirement recordkeepers and financial services companies to embed its technology within the partner’s own digital platform, helping end users to pay down their debt faster and more cost effectively.

In 2022, the firm added distribution partners including Guild, Empower, Lincoln Financial Group and Vanguard to a network already included UBS and Fiserv, positioning it to serve over 35 million Americans.

Laurel Taylor, CEO, Candidly, says: "Since creating the category, it has been the steadfast mission of Candidly to empower hard working Americans to go beyond student debt, into wellness, and ultimately wealth.

"This round of financing enables us to better respond to this massive market need, translating smart policy into practical solutions that will impact the financial wellbeing of millions of Americans."

Related Companies

Candidly

Lead Channel

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Trending

  1. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. Starling on scalability and being cut from the cloud

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud