Candidly raises $20.5m to help Americans repay student debt

Student debt and savings optimisation platform Candidly has raised $10.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Altos Ventures.

Candidly works with employers, retirement recordkeepers and financial services companies to embed its technology within the partner’s own digital platform, helping end users to pay down their debt faster and more cost effectively.



In 2022, the firm added distribution partners including Guild, Empower, Lincoln Financial Group and Vanguard to a network already included UBS and Fiserv, positioning it to serve over 35 million Americans.



Laurel Taylor, CEO, Candidly, says: "Since creating the category, it has been the steadfast mission of Candidly to empower hard working Americans to go beyond student debt, into wellness, and ultimately wealth.



"This round of financing enables us to better respond to this massive market need, translating smart policy into practical solutions that will impact the financial wellbeing of millions of Americans."