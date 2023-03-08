Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Thought Machine HMBradley

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HMBradley signs for Thought Machine platform

HMBradley signs for Thought Machine platform

HMBradley, a US digital banking platform promising to reward people for saving and positive financial behaviour, has deployed Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform.

HMBradley has also partnered with New York Community Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank, which will maintain customer deposit accounts for the fintech.

The deals enable HMBradley to eliminate its waitlist and open new accounts for the first time in over 16 months.

Thought Machine says it Vault Core platform lets HMBradley transition from overnight batch transaction processing to real-time ledger capabilities, opening up possibilities for delivering more innovative features, better financial insight, and faster time to market.

The event-driven architecture that underpins the platform enables HMBradley to overhaul the experience for action-driven and personalised products for customers.

Zach Bruhnke, CEO, HMBradley, says: “With Thought Machine's cutting-edge technology, we can quickly create and build the products we’ve imagined, and with NYCB's long-standing reputation as a stable and successful financial institution, we can exceed customer expectations at scale."

Related Companies

Thought Machine HMBradley

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud[Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Trending

Related News
Thought Machine goes global with latest hiring spree
/cloud

Thought Machine goes global with latest hiring spree

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion
/retail

Thought Machine doubles valuation to $2.7 billion

HMBradley raises $18.25 for savings-focused banking platform

24 Nov 2020

Savings-focused digital bank platform HMBradley launches

30 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Nationwide overhauls payment processing with Accenture and Form3

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. Starling on scalability and being cut from the cloud

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud