HMBradley signs for Thought Machine platform

HMBradley, a US digital banking platform promising to reward people for saving and positive financial behaviour, has deployed Thought Machine's cloud-native core banking platform.

HMBradley has also partnered with New York Community Bank, a division of Flagstar Bank, which will maintain customer deposit accounts for the fintech.



The deals enable HMBradley to eliminate its waitlist and open new accounts for the first time in over 16 months.



Thought Machine says it Vault Core platform lets HMBradley transition from overnight batch transaction processing to real-time ledger capabilities, opening up possibilities for delivering more innovative features, better financial insight, and faster time to market.



The event-driven architecture that underpins the platform enables HMBradley to overhaul the experience for action-driven and personalised products for customers.



Zach Bruhnke, CEO, HMBradley, says: “With Thought Machine's cutting-edge technology, we can quickly create and build the products we’ve imagined, and with NYCB's long-standing reputation as a stable and successful financial institution, we can exceed customer expectations at scale."