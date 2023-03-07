Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Railsr

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Railsr could be sold in pre--pack administration process

Railsr could be sold in pre--pack administration process

Embedded banking platform Railsr is closing in on a sale through a so-called "pre-pack administration" process, according to Bloomberg.

The pre-pack administration process is a form of bankruptcy where the firm would put a buyer in place beforehand.

Railsr has been looking for a buyer for several months but a possible deal with African payments technology unicorn Flutterwave has reportedly fallen through.

Now, the fintech has called in restructuring firm Alvarez & Marsal to advise on the insolvency process, says Bloomberg, citing sources. However, nothing has been finalised.

Spokeswoman Emma Thompson tells Bloomberg: “We are hopeful that we will find a safe harbour for the business that will enable Railsr to continue — fully operational and recapitalised.”

A buyer could take on the Railsr "technology, people, assets" along with regulated subsidiaries through administration, she adds.

A year ago, Railsr was looking for investment at a $1 billion valuation, but in October it finally secured funds at a heavily discounted $250 million value.

That round included a $20 million debt facility from Mars Growth Capital. However, according to Bloomberg, Mars ended up only lending some of the funds and then demanded it back over concerns about Railsr's stability.

Railsr's UK subsidiary is also being audited by the FCA while its Lithuanian unit is being investigated over concerns it has been "grossly and systematically" violating money laundering and terrorist financing laws.

Related Companies

Railsr

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Embedded Finance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Instant Payments connectivity on the Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Related News
Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures
/regulation

Railsr unit faces Lithuanian investigation into money laundering failures

Flutterwave eyes up Railsr
/payments

Flutterwave eyes up Railsr

Railsr raises $46 million

04 Oct 2022

Trending

  1. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  2. Central Bank of Ireland blocks staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Central banks conclude cross-border CBDC experiment, Project Icebreaker

  4. UK challenger banks and specialist SME lenders overtake incumbents

  5. BIS invites comments on ISO 20022 harmonisation proposals

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud