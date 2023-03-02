Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of Australia ANZ Banking Group Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Australian banks and fintechs to test use cases for CBDC

Australian banks and fintechs to test use cases for CBDC

The Reserve Bank of Australia is kicking of 14 pilot projects to investigate potential use cases for a central bank digital currency.

The projects will operate in a ring-fenced environment and involve a digital currency that is a real claim on the Reserve Bank.

First announced in August, the RBA says the project received a "large number" of use case submissions from a range of industry participants.

Selected pilot projects involve offline payments with ANZ, nature-based asset trading in a combined proposal from ANZ and Commonwealth Bank, interoperable CBDC for Web3 Commerce with Mastercard and Cuscal, and a corporate bond settlement use case submitted by the Australian Bond Exchange, among others. Of Australia's Big Four banks, ANZ is involved in four projects, while Commonwealth Bank takes two of the spots. Westpac and NAB are notable by their absence.

Brad Jones, assistant governor at the RBA says: "It has been encouraging that the use case providers that have been invited to participate in the pilot span a wide range of entities in the Australian financial system, from smaller fintechs to large financial institutions. The pilot and broader research study that will be conducted in parallel will serve two ends - it will contribute to hands-on learning by industry, and it will add to policy makers’ understanding of how a CBDC could potentially benefit the Australian financial system and economy.”

A report on the project is expected to be published around the middle of the year.

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of Australia ANZ Banking Group Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks[Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Trending

Related News
Mastercard partners Immersve on Web3 crypto payments
/crypto

Mastercard partners Immersve on Web3 crypto payments

Australian Government publishes token mapping consultation paper
/crypto

Australian Government publishes token mapping consultation paper

Red-faced RBA found wanting in crippling payments outage

29 Nov 2022

RBA to commence year-long CBDC research project

10 Aug 2022

RBA reports back on CBDC/DLT loan syndication project

13 Dec 2021

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. Wise rebrands as customer numbers reach 16 million

  3. Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments

  4. Investment banks approach Monzo over IPO - report

  5. CBDC in the Nordics: What is the status in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland?

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud