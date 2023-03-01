Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Intesa Sanpaolo

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Sustainable Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Intesa Sanpaolo signs strategic deal with IBM

Intesa Sanpaolo signs strategic deal with IBM

Italy's largest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, has signed a strategic deal with IBM to modernise its infrastructure.

Consumer demand for digital services and increasingly stringent security, compliance and sustainability regulations are making it necessary for banks to constantly review and upgrade technology infrastructures.

Intesa Sanpaolo has responded with a business plan that includes major investments in IT infrastructure optimisation, technological modernisation, and the introduction of leading cyber-security techniques. This includes the creation of a new digital bank Isybank using core banking technology from Thought Machine and the adoption of increasingly stringent ESG policies

Through the agreement with IBM, Intesa Sanpaolo will aim to take full advantage of the opportunities offered by the Red Hat Openshift hybrid multi-cloud platform, and artificial intelligence. In ESG terms, the modernisation of the bank’s technology environment with the IBM z16 - designed with energy efficiency in mind to achieve greater performance with less energy used - will enable Intesa Sanpaolo to reduce its infrastructure energy consumption related to the z16 of around 20% and to contribute towards limiting its environmental impact.

Further developments in the works include preparation to help protect sensitive data from future cryptographically relevant quantum computers that may be able to decrypt today's standard security protocols.

Intesa Sanpaolo says it will utilise IBM z16’s quantum-safe cryptography capabilities as a foundation for the bank to start future-proofing its systems, applications, and data.

“We have started a journey to digitize our processes and customer services by leveraging the most innovative technologies and an ecosystem of national and international players” - says Massimo Enrico Proverbio, chief IT digital & innovation officer, Intesa Sanpaolo. “This includes the evolution of the Group's infrastructure, which the new IBM technology will help make more flexible, performant and sustainable.”

Finextra has recently launched the inaugural Financial Cloud Summit, scheduled to take place on 2 March 2023. For more information and to register for this event, please visit the event page here.

Related Companies

IBM Financial Services Intesa Sanpaolo

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Sustainable Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud[Upcoming Webinar] Tapping into Friendly Friction to Prevent Fraud

Trending

Related News
Intesa Sanpaolo offloads entire stake in Nexi
/payments

Intesa Sanpaolo offloads entire stake in Nexi

Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine
/cloud

Intesa Sanpaolo invests £40m in Thought Machine

Intesa Sanpaolo to build Google Cloud centres in Milan and Turin

21 May 2020

Intesa SanPaolo buys stake in mobile cash startup MatiPay

11 Oct 2019

Intesa Sanpaolo ventures into crowdfunding with BacktoWork24 stake

26 Jun 2019

Intesa Sanpaolo takes stake in insurtech startup Yolo

31 Jan 2019

Accenture buys Intesa Sanpaolo's stake in Italian bank tech vendor

03 Dec 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna reports $1 billion loss

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation

  4. Klarna appears to have finally cracked the US market

  5. Klarna UK to introduce charges for late payments

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud