Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Westpac Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Westpac signs five-year cloud deal with Amazon Web Services

Westpac signs five-year cloud deal with Amazon Web Services

Westpac has signed a five-year deal with Amazon Web Services to bolster its hybrid cloud strategy.

Westpac will tap into advanced AWS capabilities like machine learning, compute, and data analytics, to further accelerate the bank’s digital transformation, drive cost efficiencies, and personalise its banking applications.

Westpac group chief technology officer, David Walker, says the investment is a major step forward in Westpac’s technology transformation journey and will provide its engineers with more choice and flexibility in the delivery of cloud-based services for conversational AI, Banking-as-a-Service, and institutional transactions.

“We first started working with AWS in 2015 to host our websites and in that time we’ve had over 72 months of uninterrupted uptime which is a game-changer for our systems and our customers,” he says. “We’ve also made strong progress scaling up the use of cloud services over the past year which has driven this expanded collaboration with AWS."

Over the past year, Westpac has invested in conversational AI firm Kasisto, struck a deal with 10x Banking to build a new institutional banking platform, and appointed its first BaaS chief.

Under the new agreement, Westpac employees will also be able to access accredited AWS training courses including the new AWS Industry Quest: Financial Services, an interactive learning experience that teaches staff how to build cloud solutions for the financial services industry.

“Our transformation is underpinned by great talent, so it’s a priority to ensure upskilling opportunities were available across specialty areas like cloud, AI, and data to ensure a strong future pipeline of technology talent,” says Walker. “We’re looking forward to learning the latest cloud skills from AWS to keep ourselves at the forefront as digital banking leaders.”

The agreement with Westpac is the second among the Big Four Australian banks that AWS has clinched in the past three months. In November, National Australia Bank signed a multi-million dollar, long-term deal with Amazon to accelerate the migration of critical workloads to the cloud.

Related Companies

Westpac Amazon Web Services

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[On-Demand Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Westpac brings AI to biz lending decisions
/retail

Westpac brings AI to biz lending decisions

NAB signs multi-million dollar deal with AWS
/cloud

NAB signs multi-million dollar deal with AWS

Westpac among founder members of AI consortium

28 Nov 2022

Westpac and FIS invest in conversational AI firm Kasisto

22 Aug 2022

Westpac to build new institutional platform with 10x Banking

18 May 2022

Westpac appoints first BaaS chief

03 Mar 2022

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. BIS chief floats unified programmable ledger to turbocharge payments innovation

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud