Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Investment banks approach Monzo over IPO - report

Investment banks approach Monzo over IPO - report

UK digital challenger Monzo has been approached by investment banks about a potential initial public offering, according to Business Insider.

Several banks have approached Monzo interested in handling an IPO, which could go ahead in 2024 or 2025, says BI, citing sources.

However, the talks are at an exploratory stage and Monzo is said to be in no rush to go public.

BI also says Monzo is exploring partnerships and acquisitions in the wealth and trade sectors, with talks ongoing with Wealth Kernel.

Founded in 2015, Monzo raised $500 million at a $4.5 billion valuation in late 2021 - before a market downturn that has hit the fintech sector's ability to raise funds.

That raise was followed, in July, by promising financial results that showed revenues soaring 92% and losses narrowing.

The company was also given a clean bill of health by auditors, which, during the pandemic years, had cautioned on the lender's ability to continue as a going concern.
 

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Starling and Monzo top customer satisfaction survey
/retail

Starling and Monzo top customer satisfaction survey

Monzo narrows losses to £119 million as revenues surge 92%
/retail

Monzo narrows losses to £119 million as revenues surge 92%

Monzo recruits for new investment and wealth unit

25 Jan 2022

Monzo hits $4.5bn valuation as revenues soar

08 Dec 2021

Monzo in talks to raise £300m at £3 billion valuation

27 Oct 2021

Monzo warns over going concern status as losses mount; FCA investigates AML controls

30 Jul 2021

Trending

  1. Mastercard and Visa to face another card interchange class action suit

  2. JPMorgan restricts staff use of ChatGPT

  3. Tesco mulls sale of banking unit

  4. UK open banking users swell to seven million

  5. ECB to monitor digital transformation efforts at banks

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud