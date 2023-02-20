Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
FTX-backed Chipper Cash embarks on second round of layoffs

FTX-backed Chipper Cash embarks on second round of layoffs

African cross-border payments app Chipper Cash has announced a second round of layoffs, just three months after letting go of 12.5% of its workforce.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, the firm's VP of revenue, Stefano Pardi, wrote: "Friday was a sad day for Chipper Cash, as many talented people were let go. For my network: there is an incredibly talented pool of individuals across the US, UK, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and more. All areas have been impacted, from recruiting, HR, marketing, pricing, product, analytics, UX, research, legal, and more."

Pardi didn't share numbers but local news outlets suggest that the cuts took out almost a third of its remaining workforce, impacting 100 employees.

Chipper Cash last raised $150 million at a $2 billion valuation in a Series C extension round led by cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November 2021. The subsequent implosion of FTX has led to a massive devaluation of Chipper Cash stock, which currently languishes at about $1.25 billion.

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 20 February, 2023, 12:42

these stories are coming thick and fast 

its hideous that a company worth so much has to let people go and react like this when they oversold their ambition to investors . 

Report abuse
