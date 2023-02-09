Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Revolut launches donations page for Turkey-Syria earthquake

Revolut launches donations page for Turkey-Syria earthquake

Revolut has launched a donations page on its app for users to support victims of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Donations can be provided through the Revolut app where users can select charities such as UK for UNHCR, The Irish Red Cross, Disasters Emergency Committee and three member charities Save the Children, The British Red Cross, and Action Against Hunger, amongst others, and help the rescue work that is currently taking place in the affected countries, as well as the support for victims, especially children. 

Users can select a one-off donation or establish a regular contribution.

Fintech continues to prove itself a force for good in times of crisis, as has been seen during other world events like the war in Ukraine.

Lead Channel

Payments
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live: Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Trending

Trending

  1. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  2. FinTech Australia says ING systems upgrade may breach open banking rules

  3. UK kicks off consultation on digital pound

  4. ION pays ransom, claim hackers

  5. Virgin Money and TSB scolded over online security risks

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud