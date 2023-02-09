Revolut launches donations page for Turkey-Syria earthquake

Revolut has launched a donations page on its app for users to support victims of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Donations can be provided through the Revolut app where users can select charities such as UK for UNHCR, The Irish Red Cross, Disasters Emergency Committee and three member charities Save the Children, The British Red Cross, and Action Against Hunger, amongst others, and help the rescue work that is currently taking place in the affected countries, as well as the support for victims, especially children.

Users can select a one-off donation or establish a regular contribution.

Fintech continues to prove itself a force for good in times of crisis, as has been seen during other world events like the war in Ukraine.