Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Mazepay

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Electronic bill presentment and payment
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Mazepay raises €4m to simplify B2B payments

Mazepay raises €4m to simplify B2B payments

Denmark's Mazepay has raised €4 million for its platform designed to simplify long-tail procurement and B2B payments.

Scale Capital led the growth round, which was joined by Hambro Perks and Outward VC.

Founded in 2018, Mazepay promises to empower medium and large-scale enterprises to easily manage all B2B spending within a trusted and compliant global ecosystem.

Currently, it says, large firms face long-tail spend problems that arise from managing thousands of suppliers and tens of thousands of invoices, with archaic methods requiring authorisation and sign off from multiple stakeholders.

It has developed SaaS technology that automates B2B financial transactions making them as simple and seamless as possible.

Søren Aabel Hammer, CEO, Mazepay, says: “With the increased uncertainty that many businesses are facing, and the ever-growing need to cut costs, create transparency of spend, and reduce risk, our solution has never been more important.

"The B2B payments market is growing at a rapid pace and our vision is to be the go-to platform for businesses that require a safer and more efficient way to handle purchases.”

Related Companies

Mazepay

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Electronic bill presentment and payment
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Trending

  1. FIS makes 2600 job cuts - Bloomberg

  2. ION servers knocked out in ransomware attack

  3. Checkout.com shakes up leadership to take on Stripe

  4. Swiss prosecutors investigate 2022 Credit Suisse data leak

  5. JPMorgan preps German digital retail bank

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud