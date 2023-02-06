Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Fintech growth quango CFIT names Ezechi Britton as CEO

The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT), a UK quango charged with unblocking barriers to growth for fintech, has named Ezechi Britton as its first CEO.

The creation of the CFIT was a key recommendation of the 2021 Kalifa Review of UK Fintech. HM Treasury gave the green light to the project in the 2021 Spending Review, allocating £5 million to the fund its creation

CFIT’s core objectives are to bring together time-limited ‘coalitions’ of experts to address barriers to fintech sector growth; and to support the creation of high-income, tech-based employment nationwide; firms achieving global scale; and improving access by citizens and small businesses to financial services.

The appointment of Britton ends a five-month search for a CEO and comes shortly after Charlotte Crosswell, from the Open Banking Implementation Entity, took up the chairmanship.

Ron Kalifa says: “Following an independent and diverse panel process, Ezechi was chosen for his financial acumen and deep and varied knowledge across the fintech ecosystem. I am immensely proud of CFIT’s journey to date, and Ezechi’s appointment - along with that of chair Charlotte Crosswell - gives me confidence in the next phase for CFIT.”

Britton is a founding member and outgoing CTO of Impact X Capital and was recently appointed as a Trustee for Crisis. Previously he was the CEO and co-founder of Code Untapped, the CTO and co-founder of Neyber Ltd, and also held software developer roles within Credit Suisse.

CFIT will officially launch in March 2023, with Britton taking up his post in April.

