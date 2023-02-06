Fintech growth quango CFIT names Ezechi Britton as CEO

The Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology (CFIT), a UK quango charged with unblocking barriers to growth for fintech, has named Ezechi Britton as its first CEO.

The creation of the CFIT was a key recommendation of the 2021 Kalifa Review of UK Fintech. HM Treasury gave the green light to the project in the 2021 Spending Review, allocating £5 million to the fund its creation



CFIT’s core objectives are to bring together time-limited ‘coalitions’ of experts to address barriers to fintech sector growth; and to support the creation of high-income, tech-based employment nationwide; firms achieving global scale; and improving access by citizens and small businesses to financial services.



The appointment of Britton ends a five-month search for a CEO and comes shortly after Charlotte Crosswell, from the Open Banking Implementation Entity, took up the chairmanship.



Ron Kalifa says: “Following an independent and diverse panel process, Ezechi was chosen for his financial acumen and deep and varied knowledge across the fintech ecosystem. I am immensely proud of CFIT’s journey to date, and Ezechi’s appointment - along with that of chair Charlotte Crosswell - gives me confidence in the next phase for CFIT.”



Britton is a founding member and outgoing CTO of Impact X Capital and was recently appointed as a Trustee for Crisis. Previously he was the CEO and co-founder of Code Untapped, the CTO and co-founder of Neyber Ltd, and also held software developer roles within Credit Suisse.



CFIT will officially launch in March 2023, with Britton taking up his post in April.