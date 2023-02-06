EBAday 2023: What to expect from this year’s conference

EBAday is back again and both Finextra and the Euro Banking Association are gearing up to welcome guests in-person in Madrid on the 20th to 21st June.

After last year’s successful in-person event, EBAday is returning with the opportunity to meet industry leaders, hear insightful panels, and network.



Spread over two full days, EBAday 2023’s agenda will draw in industry heavyweights to analyse, dissect, interpret, and advise guests on their understanding of the biggest themes and trends defining payments throughout the next years.



The key themes for this year’s event are as fresh and exciting as ever. Panels will look at Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), next generation banking, banking-as-a-service (BaaS), and cross border payments interoperability.



Other key themes include real-time payments and open finance, identity services and fraud prevention, and fintech collaboration. Themes also promise to cover the trends we’re seeing in payment technology and innovation, and liquidity and cash management practices. You can find more about these themes here.



Watch out for speaker announcements, none more so than for the Challenge Speech, which unfailingly draws one of the biggest audiences of the event.



At last year’s event in Vienna, headline speakers included those from Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International.



Previous years included panel sessions which tackled topics from ‘Cloud is a core pillar of payments, but it’s not magic’ and ‘Visible hurdles of invisible payments’, to ‘71% believe the future of payments is yet to come’.



The event’s ‘Fintech Zone’ will provide again the opportunity for selected fintech startups to network with and demonstrate their products to payment experts, heads of innovation and other banking executives attending the conference. For banks, this zone offers the opportunity to collaborate with exciting young fintechs. Collaboration with fintechs is now an essential part of financial services. Creating those partnerships is integral to making the future of banking, and this conference offers the opportunity to build those bonds.



Start-ups can apply to be part of the ‘Fintech Zone’ to access this invaluable space to place themselves not only in the same room, but front and centre of the conversation with key industry decision-makers. Fintechs can apply for a coveted position in the Fintech Zone here.



Registration is now open, and you can secure your place at Europe’s leading payments convention here.