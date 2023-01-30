Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Marqeta makes first acquisition, buying Power Finance for $275 million

Marqeta makes first acquisition, buying Power Finance for $275 million

Card issuing fintech Marqeta is to acquire credit card programme management platform Power Finance for $275 million in cash.

Marqeta, which reported a $53 million Q3 net loss in November, says the deal will provide it with a modern tech stack for credit card programme management.

The acquisition will combine Power’s next generation rewards engine with Marqeta’s own rewards innovations, and add in Power’s data science toolbox and ability to embed experiences inside existing mobile and web applications.

"We already see considerable demand for differentiated credit products from companies looking to innovate in this space who are held back by the constraints of legacy technology,” says Simon Khalaf, incoming CEO at Marqeta. “We thoroughly examined possible acquisitions to more quickly establish Marqeta’s leadership in the modern credit space.”

Power was founded in early 2021 by fintech veterans CEO Randy Fernando and CFO Andrew Dust. The company has raised $16.1 million since its inception in 2021 from a roster of investors including Anthemis, Fin Capital, CRV, Dash Fund and Restive Ventures.

As part of this acquisition, Power Finance CEO Randy Fernando will now lead the product management of Marqeta’s credit card platform.

Says Fernando: “At Power, we built a full-stack, cloud-native credit card issuance platform, and by becoming a part of Marqeta we have the ability now to bring this innovation to a much larger market at global scale.”

The purchase price consists of $223 million in cash, approximately one-third of which is payable over a two-year period subject to certain conditions, plus $52 million in cash subject to a milestone that is expected to be achieved within the next 12 months.

The deal is expected to close this quarter.

Related Companies

Marqeta

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Cards Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success[Webinar] Cross-border: 4 steps to maximise cross-border payments success

Trending

Related News
Marqeta appoints Simon Khalaf as CEO
/people

Marqeta appoints Simon Khalaf as CEO

Marqeta builds web push provisioning product for mobile wallets
/payments

Marqeta builds web push provisioning product for mobile wallets

Money20/20 US: Marqeta adds suite of BaaS products to card issuing platform

24 Oct 2022

Marqeta CEO Gardner steps down

11 Aug 2022

Citi Commercial Cards picks Marqeta for mobile wallet offering

09 Mar 2022

Marqeta and Zip announce BNPL partnership in Australia

09 Sep 2021

Trending

  1. Revolut opens waitlist for new top-tier membership plan, Ultra

  2. FCA warns firms on tech resources needed for new Consumer Duty rules

  3. Kroo claims to be the only UK current account to offer more than 3% interest on balances up to &#163;85K

  4. ECB contemplates development of basic digital euro app

  5. Morgan Stanley fines bankers over messaging breaches

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023