Art shares exchange strikes deals with SIX, Bloomberg and The London Stock Exchange

Art shares exchange strikes deals with SIX, Bloomberg and The London Stock Exchange

Artex, a stock exchange for investing in artworks by the great masters, has been granted a license to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) in Europe.

Artex will initially focus on artworks from the world’s greatest masters, spanning a period from the Renaissance to the twentieth century.

Each artwork will be held by a public limited company established in Luxembourg, whose shares will be admitted to trading on Artex through an initial public offering (IPO).

Art shares will have an initial nominal value of €100, with the aim of democratising the fine art market by allowing millions of people to invest in classical works of art.

The firm has struck up relationships with stock exchange infrastructure services providers to ensure a seamless trading experience and a robust trading platform. SIX will provide services relating to clearing and settlement as well as a market data feed. Bloomberg will provide market participants with its order management and risk and portfolio management systems. UnaVista, a London Stock Exchange business, will support Artex's regulatory reporting duties.

