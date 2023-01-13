European authorities lay out good practices for financial education

European Supervisory Authorities have put together a report offering good practice guidance for financial education initiatives on scams, fraud and cybersecurity.

The thematic report from the EBA, EIOPA and ESMA, is designed to help national competent authorities and other public entities when designing and implementing their financial education initiatives.Among 12 pieces of good practice are the publication of a blacklist of fraudulent providers; the use of non-digital channels to reach the tech-adverse; the use of "entertaining elements" such as games in educational material; and work with teachers to help reach students.National authorities should also apply search engine optimisation to ensure that their financial education websites appear among the first search results when consumers look for information on specific financial subjects.Read the report: