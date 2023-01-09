UK fintechfunding slumps by eight percent

UK Fintech funding slumped by eight per cent last year but remained ahead of rival hubs in Europe and Asia amid a sharp global slowdown, according to new data from industry body Innovate Finance.

Rising interest rates, surging inflation and the shockwaves caused by the war in Ukraine brought an end to a decade-long global venture capital frenzy last year.



According to the data, the UK’s fintech sector attracted some $12.5bn worth of capital, down from a bumper year in 2021 which saw $13.5bn pumped into the country’s fintech firms.



London firms attracted the lion’s share of the investment with $10.2bn invested in 2022, down only five per cent from 2021 amid a sharp global slump.



Contractions in UK funding were markedly smaller than the global average as total global investment fell by nearly a third to $92bn, with the total number of investment deals around the world tumbling to 5,263 from 6,146.



Commenting on the findings, Khalid Talukder, co-founder of London fintech firm DKK Partners says: “London’s fintech industry has consistently proven itself to be both robust and ambitious in the face of economic challenges. As businesses brace for a turbulent 2023, fintech firms can play a vital role. Our industry can and will bounce back quickly, driving growth, job creation and enabling businesses to reach their full potential.”