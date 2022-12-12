Teen-focused educational investment app tendy signs for WealthKernel tech

A new educational investment platform for UK teens, called tendy, is teaming up with WealthKernel to power its investing services.

Set to launch its app next year, tendy will offer an educational platform that uses Duolingo-style learning activities around investing in improving financial literacy.



Kids can then find a stock they’d like to invest in and send their parents a request to approve it and buy it.



The app will use WealthKernel’s core investing infrastructure, including trading and custody services, fractional stocks and ETFs, client onboarding, and access to different account types.



Jamie Collie, CEO, tendy, says: "Our mission is to bring responsible investing to the next generation. WealthKernel was the natural choice for us given their stellar reputation for powering disruptive fintech platforms."