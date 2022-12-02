EBA publishes study on use of real-time data in liquidity management

The Euro Banking Association (EBA) Liquidity Management Working Group (LMWG) has released a report on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management.

The report aims to give an insight to how companies obtain data and how real-time data can be leveraged to benefit their corporate clients.

The research uses six case studies from multiple industries to determine how treasurers use data to manage liquidity, finding that companies rely on bank-supplied real-time data and that treasurers will only utilise real-time data if the benefits outweigh the costs.

Krister Billing, chairman of the LMWG, stated: “As part of the ISO 20022 migration and the introduction of instant payments, banks across Europe have invested significant resources into infrastructure that enables the delivery of real-time data and payment processing to their corporate clients. To optimally support their corporate customers and further monetise their investments, banks must now develop a clearer understanding of how this real-time data can best be used by customers to manage liquidity and to support business decision-making more generally. With its hands-on use cases and insights, our paper addresses a number of key questions that banks need to tackle on that journey.”

