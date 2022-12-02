Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

ISO20022 Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
EBA publishes study on use of real-time data in liquidity management

EBA publishes study on use of real-time data in liquidity management

The Euro Banking Association (EBA) Liquidity Management Working Group (LMWG) has released a report on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management.

The report aims to give an insight to how companies obtain data and how real-time data can be leveraged to benefit their corporate clients.

The research uses six case studies from multiple industries to determine how treasurers use data to manage liquidity, finding that companies rely on bank-supplied real-time data and that treasurers will only utilise real-time data if the benefits outweigh the costs.

Krister Billing, chairman of the LMWG, stated: “As part of the ISO 20022 migration and the introduction of instant payments, banks across Europe have invested significant resources into infrastructure that enables the delivery of real-time data and payment processing to their corporate clients. To optimally support their corporate customers and further monetise their investments, banks must now develop a clearer understanding of how this real-time data can best be used by customers to manage liquidity and to support business decision-making more generally. With its hands-on use cases and insights, our paper addresses a number of key questions that banks need to tackle on that journey.”

Earlier this year, the EBA announced that it requires access to real-time data on crypto assets and crypto asset models via a subscription model.

Related Companies

Euro Banking Association (EBA)

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

ISO20022 Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Trending

Trending

  1. Bank of England seeks applications for &#163;200K CBDC wallet prototype

  2. As card use soars, UK retailers demand urgent intervention on interchange and scheme fees

  3. Checkout.com cuts internal valuation to $11 billion

  4. Wirecard charge sheet will take five hours to read out as CEO Braun gets his day in court

  5. Santander UK fined &#163;107.7m for repeated AML failures

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023