wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
JPMorgan Private Bank invests in two Swiss fintechs

JPMorgan Private Bank has invested in two Swiss fintech firms that provide software to help advisors build portfolios for wealthy clients.

The bank says it made a "strategic investments" in Edge Laboratories and Evooq, but declined to name a specific figure.

The two companies, which betwen them employ around 285 staff, offfer their risk and portfolio building software to large banks, wealth managers and pension funds.

"With this investment, Edgelab and Evooq gain capital at a critical stage of growth for the companies that will help increase resources needed to deliver core portfolio products and initiatives," Edgelab and Evooq chief executive and founder Cedric Ullmo said in a statement.

JPMorgan Private Bank has since 2021 bought OpenInvest and Global Shares and invested in Kraft Analytics Group and MioTech.

