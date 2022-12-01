Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Cross-border payments startup Buckzy raises $14.5m

Cross-border payments startup Buckzy raises $14.5m

Canadian real-time cross-border payments fintech Buckzy has raised US$14.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Mistral Venture Partners and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Founded in 2018, Buckzy enables real-time cross-border payments to over 80 countries and Banking-as-a-Service capabilities through an embedded finance platform.

A licensed money transfer company, Buckzy works with large banks around the world to enable real-time international payments, offering multi-currency bank accounts, local settlement accounts, real-time FX quoting and booking.

Since going live in 2020, the startup has added over 140 customers to its client roster including traditional banks, neobanks and fintechs.

Abdul Naushad, CEO, Buckzy, says: “We’re on a mission to build the plumbing for real-time money movement globally, the same way high-speed internet fundamentally shifted the communications industry.”

