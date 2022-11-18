Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Barclays hopes to scoop up laid off tech workers

Barclays hopes to scoop up laid off tech workers

Recent major job cuts in the industry has spurred Barclays into extending the application period for its Rise Start-Up Academy.

The 20-week equity-free programme plans to support and empower future fintech founders who are victims of the current economic climate and massive layoffs that are sweeping the industry. The Special Edition of Rise will connect participants to fintech experts to power their business ideas.

In a LinkedIn post last week the COO of Barclays, Mark Ashton-Rugby wrote: “The recent wave of layoffs in the tech sector has been concerning, particularly when I think about the talented people who are impacted by the changes. But I'm a firm believer that when one door closes, another one opens and out of adversity can come opportunity. I’m proud to say that we’ve responded by extending our Special Edition Rise Start Up Academy which is giving an opportunity to aspiring FinTech entrepreneurs who have been impacted by these job cuts.”

Ashton-Rugby also mentioned that Barclays has over 3000 tech roles available in various departments across the company in the post.

This announcement follows the axing of employees that big tech companies such as Meta, Twitter, and Amazon have been undertaking in the current economic crisis.

Want to see more fintech opportunities? Visit the Finextra Job Board for hundreds more roles, and bookmark the link for regular check-ins.

