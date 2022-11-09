FTX faces US regulator investigation as Binance wavers on takeover

FTX's troubles continue to pile up, with US regulators investigating whether the crypto exchange mishandled customer funds and rival Binance getting cold feet about a planned takeover.

The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have been investigating FTX’s relationship with FTX US as well as sister entity Alameda Research for months, according to Bloomberg.



Alameda Research is the crypto trading firm run by FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried. Last week, CoinDesk reported on a leaked balance sheet showing that FTX's FTT native token made up about a quarter of Alameda's assets.



That revelation helped spark the liquidity crunch at FTX, with Binance saying it would dump its holdings of the token.



Yesterday, Binance and FTX agreed the takeover, although both stressed that this was predicated on a full due diligence process.



Within hours of that process beginning, Binance has found a financial back hole, according to Bloomberg, citing a source suggesting a gap between liabilities and assets at FTX that could top $6 billion.