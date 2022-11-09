Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Railsr explores sale - Sky News

Railsr explores sale - Sky News

Embedded finance platform Railsr is exploring a sale weeks after closing a discounted funding round, according to Sky News.

The UK company has brought in FT Partners to investigate its strategic options, which could include a sale, says Sky, citing sources.

Last month, Railsr closed a Series C round made up of $26 million in equity and $20 million debt. The firm did not disclose what valuation the raise occurred at but Sky now says it was $250 million.

Earlier in the year, it was reported that the fintech was searching for a $100 million investment that would have pushed it into Unicorn territory.

A combination of inflationary pressures, rising interest rates and VC pullback tempered those ambitions and now the company is once again having to re-evaluate.

In a statement responding to Sky, CEO Nigel Verdon says: "The market conditions over the past 12 months are driving market consolidation, as it did in the past when multiple companies came together to build what is today called PayPal.

"This is just a normal market cycle where everyone is evaluating potential partnerships, and we're no different."

