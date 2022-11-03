Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Banque de France Monetary Authority of Singapore Swiss National Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BIS and three central banks to test cross-border CBDCs using DeFi protocols

BIS and three central banks to test cross-border CBDCs using DeFi protocols

The Bank for Inernational Settlements is working with three central banks to explore cross-border CBDC trading and settlement using DeFi protocols.

The new project, dubbed Mariana, explores automated market makers (AMM) for the cross-border exchange of hypothetical Swiss franc, euro and Singapore dollar wholesale CBDCs.

With a primary focus on the ability to settle foreign exchange trades, the project involves the Eurosystem, Singapore and Switzerland BIS Innovation Hub Centres together with the Bank of France, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Swiss National Bank. The aim is to deliver a proof of concept by mid-2023.

Today, DeFi built on public blockchains uses smart contract protocols to automate markets for crypto and digital assets. AMM protocols combine pooled liquidity with innovative algorithms to determine the prices between two or more tokenised assets.

In the future, says the BIS, similar AMM protocols could form the basis for a new generation of financial infrastructures facilitating the cross-border exchange of CBDCs.

"This pioneering project pushes our CBDC research into innovative frontiers, incorporating some of the promising ideas of the DeFi ecosystem" says Cecilia Skingsley, head of the BIS Innovation Hub. "Mariana also marks the first collaboration across Innovation Hub Centres; expect to see more in the future."

The Monetary Authority of Singapore already has its own DeFi project, Guardian, which has run its first live pilot transactions with DBS Bank, JPMorgan and SBI Digital Asset Holdings. A live cross-currency transaction with real-world assets was conducted as an isolated exercise using tokenised JPY and SGD deposits, alongside a simulated test involving the buying and selling of tokenised government bonds.

Moving forward, MAS is launching two new industry pilots - on trade finance with Standard Chartered and in wealth management with HSBC and UOB.

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Banque de France Monetary Authority of Singapore Swiss National Bank

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Foreign exchange
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How can corporate banks innovate their core banking platforms?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology[Webinar] Symbiosis in Correspondent Banking: The impact of technology

Trending

Related News
Global banks test DeFi protocols for FX and Government bond transactions
/crypto

Global banks test DeFi protocols for FX and Government bond transactions

EU tenders for blockchain data and DeFi project
/crypto

EU tenders for blockchain data and DeFi project

MAS to test DeFi applications in wholesale funding markets

31 May

Financial regulators probe DeFi markets

24 Mar

BIS committee sets up cross-border payments task force

13 Dec 2021

DeFi fraud and theft losses reach $10.5 billion in 2021

19 Nov 2021

Trending

  1. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  2. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  3. Standard Chartered launches Payouts-as-a-Service tech

  4. Visa files metaverse and NFT trademark applications

  5. Klarna losses quadruple in Australia

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023