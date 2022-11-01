Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC Singapore Fintech Festival
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
India begins digital rupee pilot

India begins digital rupee pilot

The Reserve Bank of India has begun a wholesale digital rupee pilot, with a retail trial set to follow within weeks.

The wholesale pilot will focus on "settlement of secondary market transactions in government securities," says a statement.

The use of a CBDC is expected to make the interbank market more efficient, with settlement in central bank money cutting transaction costs by pre-empting the need for settlement guarantee infrastructure or for collateral to mitigate risk.

The RBI is pulling in nine banks - State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank and HSBC - for the pilot.

Other wholesale CBDC pilots, including for cross-border payments, will follow while a retail trial, involving merchants and customers, will launch within a month.

The pilots come shortly after the RBI published a CBDC concept note that concludes a digital rupee could reduce costs associated with physical cash management, boost financial inclusion, improve efficiency, and encourage innovation in cross-border payments.

Related Companies

Reserve Bank of India

Lead Channel

Financial inclusion

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

CBDC Singapore Fintech Festival
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] PaaS: Why big banks are the perfect player to outsource PaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022[New Report] UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Trending

Related News
India preps digital rupee pilot
/crypto

India preps digital rupee pilot

Indian central bank digital currency proposed
/crypto

Indian central bank digital currency proposed

Trending

  1. Swift delays ISO 20022 migration until March

  2. Industry association pushes back on EC instant payments timeline

  3. Credit Suisse to slash 9000 jobs on &#163;3.5 billion quarterly loss

  4. Worldline flogs terminal business, acquires 55% stake in SoftPos.eu

  5. BIS and four central banks hail pilot trials of CBDCs in cross-border FX transactions

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2023