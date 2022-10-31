HKEX launches carbon marketplace

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has launched an international carbon marketplace to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities.

Core Climate will let participants source, hold, trade, settle and retire voluntary carbon credits.



The credits will come from internationally-certified carbon projects from around the world, including carbon avoidance, reduction and removal projects.



Nicolas Aguzin, CEO, HKEX, says: "As a global East/West superconnector, HKEX is strongly positioned to build a vibrant and sustainable voluntary carbon market that brings together climate action ideas, capital and dialogue."