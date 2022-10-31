Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
HKEX launches carbon marketplace

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) has launched an international carbon marketplace to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities.

Core Climate will let participants source, hold, trade, settle and retire voluntary carbon credits.

The credits will come from internationally-certified carbon projects from around the world, including carbon avoidance, reduction and removal projects.

Nicolas Aguzin, CEO, HKEX, says: "As a global East/West superconnector, HKEX is strongly positioned to build a vibrant and sustainable voluntary carbon market that brings together climate action ideas, capital and dialogue."

