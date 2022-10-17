Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
Brex

Retail banking

Payments
Brex cuts 11% of workforce

Corporate spend management decacorn Brex is cutting 11% of its workforce - 136 people - as it faces up to the "new macro environment".

In a message to staffers shared on the company's blog, co-CEO Pedro Franceschi says the restructuring will "create more focus and financial discipline for the company, and put us on a path to sustainable profitability over the next few years".

Valued at over $12 billion in its most recent financing round, Brex launched in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, specifically focusing on startups and SMEs.

However, in June the firm changed direction, ditching its SME clients. Franceschi says that the job cuts are a continuation of the decision to "sharpen our focus and serve fewer customers really well".

